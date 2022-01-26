Donate to State Police Taking the Plunge for Special Olympics

The Massachusetts State Police are taking the Polar Plunge to help fundraising efforts for the Massachusetts Special Olympics. The State Police are trying to raise $5,000 to help fund inclusive experiences for more than 14,000 Special Olympic athletes according to the State Police Facebook page. You can donate to this great cause through the Mass State Police FB page or by clicking on this LINK. In a statement on the State Police Facebook page…“Any donation amount is greatly appreciated.”

If you are interested in taking the plunge yourself there are Polar Plunges scheduled throughout the state in 9 different locations between February 12 and March 26th. The closest to the Berkshires is at Kingsley Beach at the Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield on Sunday, March 13th.

According to the Western Mass Polar Plunge website “plungers can take turns running into the lake to support Special Olympics. After the plunge, join us for some food, music, fundraising, and costume awards! Grab your bravest, inclusion-celebrating friends and family, create a plunge team, and start fundraising!” For more information on how you can take the plunge to help the Special Olympic athletes click on this link to the Western Mass event.

