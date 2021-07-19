Don’t Get Pinched, These Bugs Want Out Of The Rain And Into Your House

It's been raining and raining and raining, so much so that some of us have been dealing with water in the basement, flooded streets, leaky roofs, etc. However, another downside to all of this rain are those damn pesky bugs!

If you're one to just throw your dirty laundry down the stairs near the washer and dryer, you might want to use a laundry basket this month. The amount of beetles and other bugs burying themselves in the dirty laundry awaiting the wash has been crazy lately.

Get our free mobile app

The reason for this is the wet weather, especially the increase of those pincher bugs, otherwise known as earwigs. I had one crawling up my leg the other day in my living room, not to mention the three I found in the washing machine and two in the dryer!

WHAT ARE EARWIGS?

Earwigs are those little reddish-brown nocturnal insects that love warm, humid climates. The most notable feature of these critters are the pincers on the end. They love old wood and dark damp places.

CAN THEY ACTUALLY PINCH YOU?

Growing up, I never heard the term "earwig", it was just "pinchers". In actuality, the pincers are there to ward off other insects and not bite humans, but they can.

They are capable of pinching (and sometimes biting) humans, but the pinch is not particularly powerful. -almanac.com

WHY DO WE SEE MORE EARWIGS IN THE HOUSE WHEN IT RAINS?

Although earwigs love moisture, they don't love the heavy rain and will do anything to get in your house and escape from drowning. It's true.

ARE EARWIGS HARMFUL OR JUST ANNOYING?

Besides the occasional pinch, which we now know is not that powerful or painful, earwigs are harmless but annoying. I mean, who wants bugs in their house? Or bed?!! Sweeping or suckin' em up with the dustbuster will be fine.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.