Don’t miss out on these great summer and fall concerts…

There are a host of concerts events that you might want to take in this summer and fall. One of the biggest shows of the year will only take part on one day and in our backyard. Farm Aid at the Xfinity Center in Hartford. This major concert and awareness event is happening on September 25 and should be a great day of socially conscience music and food. The event is the brainchild of Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young. Dave Matthews and a host of others will also be joining the long list of performers.

With the concert season in high gear in addition to Farm Aid a ton of concerts are happening within driving distance of the Berkshires. He is an updated list of rock, pop, country and festival shows to help your summer and fall concert planning schedule...

Saturday 08/14/21 Jimmy Buffett-Xfinity Center – Mansfield MA

Saturday 08/14/21 Skip Marley-MASS MoCA – North Adams MA

Sunday 08/15/21 Daryl Hall & John Oates-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday 08/17/21 Ann Wilson-The Egg – Albany NY

Saturday 08/21/21 Brandi Carlile-Mavis Staples-Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Sunday 08/21/21 Thomas Rhett-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Sunday 08/22/21 Kiss (rescheduled date)-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Sunday 08/22/21 Judy Collins-Richard Thompson-Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Sunday 08/22/21 The Roots-MASS MoCA – North Adams MA

Monday 08/23/21 King Crimson-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday 08/24/21 James Taylor-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday 08/24/21 Michael Buble-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 08/27/21 The Eagles-T.D. Garden – Boston

Saturday 08/28/21 The Eagles-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 08/27/21 Dead & Company-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Saturday 08/28/21 Lynyrd Skynyrd-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Saturday 08/28/21 Alanis Morissette-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Thursday 09/02/21 Melissa Etheridge-The Egg – Albany NY

Sunday 09/05/21 Alanis Morissette-PAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday 09/05/21 Dead & Company-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Thursday 09/09/21 Joan Osborne-The Egg – Albany NY

Sunday 09/12/21 Outlaw Festival (Willie)-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Monday 09/13/21 Maroon 5-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday 09/14/21 Black Crowes-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Wednesday 09/15/21 Todd Snider-The Egg – Albany NY

Friday 09/17/21 Dave Matthews Band-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 09/17/21 Machine Gun Kelly-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Saturday 09/18/21 Billy Idol-Big E Arena – West Springfield

Saturday 09/18/21 Dave Matthews Band-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Fri-Sun 09/24->9/26 Fresh Grass Festival-MASS MoCA – North Adams MA

Saturday 09/25/21 Farm Aid-Xfinity Theater - Hartford

Sunday 09/26/21 Pat Benatar-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Tuesday 09/28/21 Jonas Brothers-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Wednesday 09/29/21 Jonas Brothers-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Friday 10/01/21 The Goo Goo Dolls-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Sunday 10/03/21 Styx-The Big E Arena – W Springfield

Sunday 10/03/21 Zac Brown Band-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday 10/05/21 Enrique Iglesias-Ricky Martin-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 10/08/21 Florida Georgia Line-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT

Saturday 10/09/21 Lady A-T.D. Garden – Boston

Monday 10/25/21 Harry Styles-T.D. Garden – Boston

Saturday 10/30/21 Brothers Osborne-Palace Theater – Albany NY

Saturday 11/20/21 Jon Jett and the Blackhearts-Palace Theater – Albany NY

Thursday 12/02/21 Luke Combs T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 12/03/21 Luke Combs T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 12/07/21 Dan + Shay-T.D. Garden – Boston

Thursday 12/16/21 Genesis-T.D. Garden – Boston

2022

Friday 01/14/22 Kane Brown-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 02/08/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston

Sunday 02/20/22 Billy Eilish-T.D. Garden – Boston

Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston

Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY

Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA

Thursday 06/16/22 The Doobie Brothers-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Tuesday 06/21/22 Steely Dan-Steve Winwood-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 06/22/22 Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick-SPAC – Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday 07/18/21 Backstreet Boys-Xfinity Theater-Hartford

Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance-T.D. Garden – Boston

