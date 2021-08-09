Don’t miss out on these great summer and fall concerts…
There are a host of concerts events that you might want to take in this summer and fall. One of the biggest shows of the year will only take part on one day and in our backyard. Farm Aid at the Xfinity Center in Hartford. This major concert and awareness event is happening on September 25 and should be a great day of socially conscience music and food. The event is the brainchild of Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young. Dave Matthews and a host of others will also be joining the long list of performers.
With the concert season in high gear in addition to Farm Aid a ton of concerts are happening within driving distance of the Berkshires. He is an updated list of rock, pop, country and festival shows to help your summer and fall concert planning schedule...
Saturday 08/14/21 Jimmy Buffett-Xfinity Center – Mansfield MA
Saturday 08/14/21 Skip Marley-MASS MoCA – North Adams MA
Sunday 08/15/21 Daryl Hall & John Oates-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Tuesday 08/17/21 Ann Wilson-The Egg – Albany NY
Saturday 08/21/21 Brandi Carlile-Mavis Staples-Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Sunday 08/21/21 Thomas Rhett-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT
Sunday 08/22/21 Kiss (rescheduled date)-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT
Sunday 08/22/21 Judy Collins-Richard Thompson-Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Sunday 08/22/21 The Roots-MASS MoCA – North Adams MA
Monday 08/23/21 King Crimson-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Tuesday 08/24/21 James Taylor-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Tuesday 08/24/21 Michael Buble-T.D. Garden – Boston
Friday 08/27/21 The Eagles-T.D. Garden – Boston
Saturday 08/28/21 The Eagles-T.D. Garden – Boston
Friday 08/27/21 Dead & Company-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Saturday 08/28/21 Lynyrd Skynyrd-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Saturday 08/28/21 Alanis Morissette-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT
Thursday 09/02/21 Melissa Etheridge-The Egg – Albany NY
Sunday 09/05/21 Alanis Morissette-PAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Sunday 09/05/21 Dead & Company-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT
Thursday 09/09/21 Joan Osborne-The Egg – Albany NY
Sunday 09/12/21 Outlaw Festival (Willie)-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Monday 09/13/21 Maroon 5-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Tuesday 09/14/21 Black Crowes-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Wednesday 09/15/21 Todd Snider-The Egg – Albany NY
Friday 09/17/21 Dave Matthews Band-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Friday 09/17/21 Machine Gun Kelly-The Big E Arena – W Springfield
Saturday 09/18/21 Billy Idol-Big E Arena – West Springfield
Saturday 09/18/21 Dave Matthews Band-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Fri-Sun 09/24->9/26 Fresh Grass Festival-MASS MoCA – North Adams MA
Saturday 09/25/21 Farm Aid-Xfinity Theater - Hartford
Sunday 09/26/21 Pat Benatar-The Big E Arena – W Springfield
Tuesday 09/28/21 Jonas Brothers-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Wednesday 09/29/21 Jonas Brothers-Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT
Friday 10/01/21 The Goo Goo Dolls-The Big E Arena – W Springfield
Sunday 10/03/21 Styx-The Big E Arena – W Springfield
Sunday 10/03/21 Zac Brown Band-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Tuesday 10/05/21 Enrique Iglesias-Ricky Martin-T.D. Garden – Boston
Friday 10/08/21 Florida Georgia Line-Xfinity Theater – Hartford CT
Saturday 10/09/21 Lady A-T.D. Garden – Boston
Monday 10/25/21 Harry Styles-T.D. Garden – Boston
Saturday 10/30/21 Brothers Osborne-Palace Theater – Albany NY
Saturday 11/20/21 Jon Jett and the Blackhearts-Palace Theater – Albany NY
Thursday 12/02/21 Luke Combs T.D. Garden – Boston
Friday 12/03/21 Luke Combs T.D. Garden – Boston
Tuesday 12/07/21 Dan + Shay-T.D. Garden – Boston
Thursday 12/16/21 Genesis-T.D. Garden – Boston
2022
Friday 01/14/22 Kane Brown-T.D. Garden – Boston
Tuesday 02/08/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston
Sunday 02/20/22 Billy Eilish-T.D. Garden – Boston
Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston
Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston
Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY
Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA
Thursday 06/16/22 The Doobie Brothers-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Tuesday 06/21/22 Steely Dan-Steve Winwood-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Friday 06/22/22 Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick-SPAC – Saratoga Springs NY
Sunday 07/18/21 Backstreet Boys-Xfinity Theater-Hartford
Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance-T.D. Garden – Boston
TicketMaster Link
VividSeats Link
TicketNetwork Link
StubHub Link