Check theft happens in Massachusetts more than you think. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the Bay State, sending checks in the mail is a bad idea. Nowadays, technology is so advanced that it's easier than ever for scammers to take your identity, rob you of your money, and put you in a world of hurt, which is a big reason why you shouldn't send checks in the mail.

Massachusetts Residents Can Still Legally Send Checks in the Mail, But the USPS Advises Against It

The reason why the USPS doesn't recommend sending checks in the mail is that fraud cases are up, and checks aren't making it to the correct recipients. You can read more about this by going here.

What Form of Payment is Okay for Massachusetts Residents to Send By Mail?

If you are sending payment by mail, stay away from checks, and you certainly don't want to send cash. Instead, the USPS recommends sending money orders. The USPS's official website notes the following regarding money order payments by mail.

When sending money by mail, use money orders as a safe alternative to cash and personal checks. U.S. Postal Service® money orders are affordable, widely accepted, and never expire. Your money order receipt will help you track your payment and show proof of value in case the money order gets lost, stolen, or damaged.

If you're looking for a safe way to send money by mail, you can't go wrong with money orders. As long as the money order is filled out correctly and completely, the likelihood of fraud issues will be much lower, which will rid you of a bunch of stress. Plus, with money orders, you have proof of payment. You can learn how to send money orders by mail by going here.

