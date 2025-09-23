Massachusetts residents should be vigilant and exercise extra caution when receiving texts.

There has been a wave of texts going around Massachusetts that appear to be from the Department of Revenue (DOR), and the scammers are asking for payment and sensitive information, including credit card numbers.

Massachusetts Recipients Receiving The Texts Should Avoid Pursuing the Link

A press release from the Massachusetts DOR notes that these texts have been circulating in Massachusetts and that recipients should avoid tapping or clicking any links from texts that appear to be from DOR. According to the press release, the text messages state-falsely claimed taxpayers would be disqualified from receiving refunds if they did not submit the required information by September 19, 2025.

It Can't be Stressed Enough: It's a Scare Tactic to Steal Your Personal Info

While the Sept. 19 date has passed, the information is still worth sharing in case you have a text on your phone and are considering pursuing the link. As noted earlier, but can't be stressed enough, this is a scare tactic to get people to share personal information, which could lead to financial troubles down the road if that information is shared with the scammers.

What You Can Do to Help

The press release also notes that DOR does not send text messages and advises that if you need to conduct a transaction with DOR, you should visit DOR's website. As you may have read numerous times in the past, you should report identity theft to law enforcement, creditors, credit agencies, and government agencies. In addition, you can report scams and fraud to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by calling (877) 382-4357 or by going here.

