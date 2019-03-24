Downtown Construction Update for Week of Mar. 25

Here's a construction update for the town of Great Barrington.

Contractors will continue installing drainage on School Street and Church Street. Parking on School Street will be prohibited during construction hours. Both Church and School may be closed to through traffic at times. Local traffic will be allowed and motorists and pedestrians are asked to use caution when traveling these areas.

Looking ahead, drainage on Elm Street will begin later in the week, or the week of Apr. 1. Parking and traffic may be impacted during these times, but the streets will remain open to traffic. All schedules are weather permitting and subject to change.

Sidewalk work on Railroad Street is scheduled to begin mid or late April.

Work will be at 7:00 a.m. Monday to Friday. All inquires can be directed to the Town's Department of Public Works at (413) 528-0867, or svandeusen@townofgb.org