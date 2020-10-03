Dozens of Illegal Explosives Removed from Monterey Home

The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Monterey Police executed a search warrant on a home on West Street in Monterey on Friday, October 2, 2020. The investigation focuses on the illegal manufacturing and sale of homemade M Class explosive devices.

The State Police Bomb Squad and State Police fire investigators secured dozens of completed destructive devices and explosive components. The State Police Bomb Squad transported and safely countercharged the devices and explosive powders in a secure location.

Authorities will summons a Monterey man to court to face multiple charges on the illegal possession, manufacture, and sale of explosive devices.

Investigators do not believe there is a direct threat to the public at large and the State Police investigation remains ongoing.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation and execution of the search warrant including: Monterey Police, Fire and Public Works Departments, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, State Police Crime Scene Services, State Police Joint Terrorism Task Force, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Connecticut State Police, HazMat technicians from the Joint Hazard Incident Response Team (JHIRT) and the Special Operations Unit of the Department of Fire Services (DFS) and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

The investigation began when a concerned citizen reported suspicious activity. Public safety officials appreciate their coming forward. There have been several such incidents in the state this year of people making their own explosives. If anyone is aware of someone making explosives, please contact the local police department or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-8682-9229.