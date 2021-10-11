Dramatic Win: The Red Sox Can End the Rays Season With a Win Tonight…

It was a great weekend for New England sports fans. Both the Red Sox and Patriots games had plenty of drama with the Sox getting a walk-off win in the 13th inning on the back of a Christian Vazquez 2-run homer and a Nick Folk 21-yard field goal with 17-seconds left in the game to give the Sox and Pats big wins yesterday.

Nobody thought the Red Sox had a shot at winning their best-of-five series against the Tampa Bay Rays, but the Sox could silence all their critics tonight with a win and send the Rays back home to FLA. Sure, the two-run blast off the bat of Sox catcher Vazquez was the major highlight of the night, but it was the relief pitching of Nick Pivetta who shut down the Rays for 4-innings of scoreless ball that kept the Sox in the game and Tampa at bay with only 3 hits and no runs allowed. The gutsy pitching performance was the key in setting up the walk-off tatter by Vazquez 5:14 minutes after the 1st pitch was thrown in game 3 of the series.

Getty Images

Game 4 is tonight and the Rays backs are against the wall. The Sox can put an end to the Rays season that chalked up the second-most wins in all of Major League Baseball this season with 100 wins and only 62 losses. The National League Giants had the best record in baseball with 107 wins against 55 in the loss column. If the Sox can pull out the win tonight, they would play the winner of the Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox series. Game 4 of that series will be played later this afternoon in Chicago at 3:30 pm.

Getty Images

The Red Sox and Rays get back underway tonight with the 1st pitch from Fenway at 7:07 pm. The Sox send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound after not even completing 2 innings of game 1 last Thursday. Rodriguez gave up 2 runs in the first inning and was pulled with 1 out in the 2nd after allowing the 2 runs on 2 hits and walking 2. At one time this season Rodriguez was considered the team's ace while Chris Sale was on the mend following Tommy John surgery. E-Rod finished the season with a 12-8 record. Coming out of the depleted Rays bullpen to start tonight will be the 6-1 Collin McHugh. McHugh was roughed up in his last appearance in game 2 getting the loss after giving up 3 earned runs in just 1.2 innings last Friday night.

You can listen to the Red Sox Radio broadcast tonight on New Country 94.7 WNAW in the North Adams area…WBEC-AM-1420 in Pittsfield and 94.1 WSBS in Great Barrington. The pre-game show begins at 6:07 and the first pitch will be at 7:07.

Go Sox!

