Driver Flees Scene After An Early Morning Crash in North Adams

There's not a whole lot of information on a developing story in North Adams about a one-vehicle accident involving what was described as a van, a parked car, and a tree. The information here was posted on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, and does not come from the North Adams Police department, therefore it's not official... but here's what we know.

Multiple agencies respond to the early morning crash in North Adams...

The North Adams Fire Department, North Adams Police Department, and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene of a one-car motor vehicle accident on Church Street in North Adams near Hoosac Hall. The accident occurred around 12:45 AM according to the information that is available.

The accident involved an SUV, a parked car, and a tree...

The vehicle, some type of SUV, was traveling south on Church Street when it apparently left the road and then sheared off a tree, striking a parked car, and then causing the vehicle to then spin and roll over onto its side. The driver, who reportedly fled the scene, was apprehended a short time later and then taken to Berkshire Medical Center's main campus in Pittsfield.

These photos were taken by Nick Mantello, who serves as the official photographer for the North Adams Fire Department:

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

Get our free mobile app

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

(All of the above photos are used with permission of Nick Mantello, official photographer of the North Adams Fire Department)

Information on the driver, whose name was not known at the time of this article, was not available. There was also no official information as to the cause or as to whether speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

*This story will be updated if and when more information becomes available.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)