Driver In Crash That Killed 7 Bikers In New Hampshire Was On Drugs
Here is the latest on the crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
A federal inspection report says the driver involved in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire was on drugs and was also reaching for a beverage just before colliding with a group of bikers.
The Boston Globe reports that the document it obtained found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy tested positive for an unspecified drug when his pickup truck crossed the center yellow line and crashed into motorcyclists.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration report says Zhukovskyy also admitted that he reached for a drink just before the crash. The Globe did not say what kind of drink.
Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide. The seven who died were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration report provided the most detailed account to date, the first accusation of Zhukovskyy’s alleged intoxication, in the collision that killed seven, injured three others.
Information that came out on Zhukovskyy's past record of violations, led to a still-widening scandal at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, which had failed to revoke the 23-year-old’s commercial driver’s license prior to the crash.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he wasn't made aware of problems the Registry of Motor Vehicles had with processing out-of-state notifications until after last month's deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire.
Registry officials testified at a legislative oversight hearing on Tuesday that they had known for years that tens of thousands of unprocessed, out-of-state notices involving infractions by Massachusetts drivers were piling up in boxes.