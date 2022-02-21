Driver Killed Sunday When Car Veers Off The Road In Falmouth

A one-car crash claimed the life of a man in Falmouth over the weekend. His identity is being withheld for the time being.

One fatality as a result of the single-car crash...

According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police website and its social media pages, it was just after 5:30 pm on Sunday when Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Bourne Barracks responded to a car that had veered off Route 28 in Falmouth and then crashed into the wood line. The crash resulted in fatal injuries to the driver. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation...

According to State Police, the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2006 Saab was heading northbound on Route 28 in the vicinity of the off-ramp to Route 151 at around 5:36 pm when, for reasons that are still under investigation, it exited the right edge of the road, traveled through the grass infield, and then entered the wood line and struck several trees.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

(Approximate area of the crash in Falmouth via Google Maps)

Get our free mobile app

The state police post says that the occupant of the vehicle, an adult male from Falmouth, was removed from the vehicle by the Falmouth Fire Department and transported to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His identity has not yet been released and is being withheld.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.