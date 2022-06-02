Driver Who Hit Pedestrian In Great Barrington Gets Charged

On Wednesday afternoon, June 1st, in Great Barrington, a pedestrian in a crosswalk was struck by a car right on Main Street. According to a media statement from Great Barrington Police, the pedestrian was well-established in the crosswalk, and the driver has been charged.

Great Barrington Police report that Wednesday afternoon, shortly before 2:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on Main Street hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk at the Railroad Street intersection.

The pedestrian, who remains unidentified, was taken to Fairview Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries by Southern Berkshire Ambulance Squad. The alleged driver, Melanie Greenberg, was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Assisting police at the scene were members of the Great Barrington Fire Department and Otis Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation by the Great Barrington Police Department.

