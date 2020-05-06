Drug Bust in GB

Around 10:30 a.m on May 5. Officer Andres Huertas, while on patrol, noticed a vehicle operating on Main Street and he knew that the operator had a revoked license. Huertas stopped the vehicle in front of Town Hall; Officer James Bragdon assisted with the stop. Officer Huertas advised the driver, Ryan P. Babcock, age 34, of Park Street in Housatonic that was being placed under arrest. During an inventory of the vehicle, Huertas discovered an extremely large cache of narcotics. The car was impounded and taken to the police station where a search warrant was obtained. Assisting Police Officers Christopher Peebles and Bradley Lupiani helped with the search, warrant process and the over-all arrest and investigation.

The inventory found 748 bags of heroine, several bags of cocaine, 18 bags of marijuana and several different prescription drugs. In addition, police confiscated approximately $2,700

Babcock was charged with the following:

Possession of Class A with intent to distribute

Possession of Class B with intent to distribute

Possession of Class C

Possession of Class D with intent to distribute

Possession of Class E with intent to distribute Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a revoked license.

Babcock was arraigned via a telephone conference call from a cell due to Covid-19 issues and the court being closed. Judge William Rota held him without bail until a further hearing in Southern Berkshire District Court on Thursday.

“This was an outstanding motor vehicle stop and arrest by Officer Huertas” said Chief William Walsh. It removes a major player in the drug trade from circulation once again, noting Babcock’s lengthy criminal record. That’s a huge amount of heroin taken off the streets and all of the officers did a commendable job.

