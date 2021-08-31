Drug Overdose Victims Remembered today in the Berkshires and Beyond

Moussa81

Today is Overdose Awareness Day in Massachusetts, and residents throughout the state as well as some here locally in Berkshire County, are taking time to remember those who have fallen victim to this devastating problem. The day is primarily to raise awareness of the issue, to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, to remember those who have died, and to encourage discussion about overdose prevention and drug policy as it stands locally, in Massachusetts, around the country, and even beyond our borders.

According to the administration of Governor Charlie Baker, Between 1999 and 2019, the opioid overdose crisis claimed nearly 500,000 lives in the United States. The more unbelievable statistic is that each day an average of 136 Americans die from an overdose on prescription pain medication, heroin, or fentanyl. That's just unacceptable.

Get our free mobile app

Governor Charlie Baker issued a proclamation declaring August 31st Overdose Awareness Day in Massachusetts. Here is a portion of what he said:

As a national public health crisis, the opioid overdose epidemic continues to devastate our communities not only through the tremendous loss of life and associated trauma to families and loved ones, but also through a profound economic strain on individuals and families in health care costs, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement …[and]…we should be encouraged to continue in our efforts to provide our loved ones, friends, coworkers, and neighbors with the support they need to overcome addiction.

You can download and read the full proclamation HERE if you like.

Here in Berkshire County, Rural Recovery will be observing International Overdose Awareness Day in South County with a remembrance vigil at 6:00 tonight at the Town Hall Park gazebo in Great Barrington. 

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state

Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.
Filed Under: awareness, Berkshire County, drugs, international, Massachusetts, overdose
Categories: Articles, Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top