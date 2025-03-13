Due To Life-Threatening Risk, Mushroom Recall In NY, Other States

Listen up, Massachusetts and New York friends and neighbors. Right now there is a serious food recall underway concerning mushrooms that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.

According to the public safety watchdogs at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), New Age International Inc of Brooklyn, NY is recalling all lots of Daily Veggies brand Enoki Mushroom because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

It states on the package that it's a Product of Korea and the recall concerns the 200g packages of Enoki Mushrooms. According to the media alert from the FDA:

The contamination was discovered after samples were collected from a store in West Virginia on 1/14/2025 and subsequent analysis by West Virginia Department of Agriculture revealed the presence of Listeria Monocytogenes in some 200g packages.

The recalled Enoki Mushrooms were distributed to wholesalers in NY that distributed to other states. Somewhat good news for Massachusetts residents, though. The Commonwealth is NOT one of the states affected by the recall.

However, for the many people who like to grocery shop in New York, I warn you to be extra vigilant. It may sound strange or silly, but a lot of Massachusetts residents actually don't mind doing a bit of traveling to shop for groceries.

The affected product in the recall comes in a clear plastic package printed with yellow and green ink declaring Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom Product of Korea Net Wt. 200g (7.05oz).

The product is marked with UPC code 8809159458890 on the back label. To date, no Illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it.

Either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For the full story regarding the recall visit the FDA's website here.

