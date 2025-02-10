Due To Scary Risk, Popular Condiment Pulled From MA Stores
Massachusetts residents, there is a product recall due to the potential presence of harmful, possibly life-threatening (especially in young children), bacteria, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
You may or may not be aware of the potential symptoms of salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Even otherwise healthy people can suffer from fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Also, it can sometimes lead to more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, arthritis, and endocarditis.
The product under recall is sesame paste tahini which is a common condiment in Middle Eastern cooking made from ground sesame seeds. According to the FDA's media alert:
Turkana Food Inc. Kenilworth, NJ is recalling 858 cases OF Aleppo Sesame Paste Tahini because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella...The product packaging is a 16oz plastic jar with a gold lid and gold label marked Aleppo Sesame Paste Tahini.
The alert goes on to say that the expiration date is August 2026 and it can be found on the top of the jar. Also, the UCP Label is 854643003054 and is marked by a sticker on the side of the jar.
The recalled product was distributed in approximately 20 states including Massachusetts and New York. Thankfully, as of yet, no reported illnesses have been confirmed.
Consumers who purchased the product affected by the recall should not consume it and are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information on the recall, visit the FDA's website here.
