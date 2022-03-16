Dumpster Fire In North Adams Extinguished By MCLA Police Tuesday
We have all heard and probably have used the term "dumpster fire." When we hear or say it, it's usually referring to a situation that is in some way disastrous. Then there are actual dumpster fires, such as the one in North Adams Tuesday afternoon. In this case it certainly wasn't a disaster.
NAFD called to the scene of a Montana Street dumpster fire...
According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, the North Adams Fire Department was called to the scene of a dumpster fire Tuesday afternoon that was reported to be burning in the rear of the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts power plant on Montana Street in North Adams. The fire was called in shortly after 3:00 PM.
MCLA campus police acted quickly to extinguish the fire...
According to the post, the fire was nearly out upon the arrival of the North Adams Fire Department firefighters because of the quick action of the MCLA campus police. They used fire extinguishers to knock down and extinguish the fire. Firefighters then, upon their arrival, doused the dumpster to ensure there were no hot spots left that might reignite the fire later.
(above: North Adams firefighters on the scene after Montana St. dumpster for had been extinguished - Photo by Nick Mantello, used by permission)
The above photo and this one were both taken by Nick Mantello, the official photographer of the North Adams Fire Department:
As of the writing of this article, the cause of the fire had not been made public. We'll update the article if that information becomes available.