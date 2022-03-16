Dumpster Fire In North Adams Extinguished By MCLA Police Tuesday

We have all heard and probably have used the term "dumpster fire." When we hear or say it, it's usually referring to a situation that is in some way disastrous. Then there are actual dumpster fires, such as the one in North Adams Tuesday afternoon. In this case it certainly wasn't a disaster.

NAFD called to the scene of a Montana Street dumpster fire...

According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, the North Adams Fire Department was called to the scene of a dumpster fire Tuesday afternoon that was reported to be burning in the rear of the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts power plant on Montana Street in North Adams. The fire was called in shortly after 3:00 PM.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

MCLA campus police acted quickly to extinguish the fire...

According to the post, the fire was nearly out upon the arrival of the North Adams Fire Department firefighters because of the quick action of the MCLA campus police. They used fire extinguishers to knock down and extinguish the fire. Firefighters then, upon their arrival, doused the dumpster to ensure there were no hot spots left that might reignite the fire later.

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

(above: North Adams firefighters on the scene after Montana St. dumpster for had been extinguished - Photo by Nick Mantello, used by permission)

The above photo and this one were both taken by Nick Mantello, the official photographer of the North Adams Fire Department:

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

As of the writing of this article, the cause of the fire had not been made public. We'll update the article if that information becomes available.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.