Dunkaroos Are Coming Back and Millennials Are Freaking Out

This is the best news I've heard all year (even though it's only February). Part of my childhood is coming back and my millennial self can't wait to get to the store and buy some.

Do you remember Dunkaroos? Or, what I like to call the beginning of my journey into a "fat kid" since eating cookies dipped in frosting seemed like a solid pairing with my peanut butter and jelly.

Millennials, we all know that Dunkaroos were the top shelf when it came to lunchtime snacks. Anyone would trade their Oreos or bag of crushed up Cheez-Its for some Dunkaroos for lunch, right?

Dunkaroos first launched in 1990, according to Wikipedia, thanks to Betty Crocker. You may remember the different cookies paired with the frosting with weird colored things in it that I still couldn't tell you what they are. Well, sadly they were discontinued in 2012 in the United States, and I was today years old when I learned that I could've gotten them as close as 8 years ago. Just like a KinderEgg, people would smuggle Dunkaroos over the border until Canada lost them in 2018.

Now, friends, we have an update and some fantastic news. Dunkaroos are back. The company announced on their Twitter account that Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles will be coming back Summer of 2020, according to CNN.