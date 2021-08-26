Dunkin’ And Harpoon Brewery Join Forces On New Fall Beers

Boy, if you l-o-v-e beer and you also happen to find the occasional donut or three incredibly tasty, then you might find this news item incredibly tasty. Just in time for fall, Harpoon Brewery And Dunkin' are joining their considerable craft-making skills to bring some new beers to please our palettes.

This will be the fourth year in a row that Harpoon Brewery has teamed up with Dunkin', and to celebrate, they've got 4 new beers lined up for us all made with signature Dunkin' flavors.

Well, make that three new beers and a returning favorite. The returning beer would be the Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale which is very popular. This ale is brewed with Dunkin' coffee, pumpkin puree, and cinnamon. Mmmmm.

Now onto the new beers. First, there's the Harpoon Dunkin' Midnight American Porter. It's brewed with Dunkin' new Midnight Roast coffee and it's said to be an improvement over their previous Dunkin' Coffee Porter.

Next, Harpoon and Dunkin' are gracing us with Harpoon Dunkin' Maple Creme Blonde Ale which is brewed with- get this -actual donuts along with maple syrup to make an easy-drinking Blonde ale.

The third new beer is where the brewers get really creative. The Harpoon Dunkin' Blueberry Matcha IPA. This India Pale Ale is inspired by Dunkin's Blueberry Matcha Latte drink. Harpoon describes it as both "tea-like and tropical with bright, juicy notes of mixed berry."

The four beers will eventually be available both on draft and in bottles everywhere that Harpoon is sold beginning in September. But only for a limited time. Check out Harpoon Brewery's website here for more information.

