"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.

According to cbsnews.com, a company called The Westford Group Inc. owned by Michael and Brian Marino is trouble for violating Child Labor Laws. We're talking over 12,000 violations for the past year and a half. A work permit for minors was never obtained, minors we're not supervised after 8 p.m. and they had them working early morning or late-night hours as well as exceedingly too many hours.

An investigation started when an employee who is a minor, stated that they were required to work more than 10 hours a day. More than 50 employees are affected by these child labor law violations. Michael and Brian Marino are now forced to pay more than $145,000 in fines for these violations. Their Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.

"Companies that employ young workers have a responsibility to provide a safe and productive work environment," she said in a statement. "We are committed to protecting the rights of young workers in Massachusetts and ensuring that employers understand and comply with our labor laws." - Healey

Back in September, the U.S. Department of Labor also found a handful of Child Labor Law violations throughout many New England Restaurants including Dunkin' and even McDonald's locations.