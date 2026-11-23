Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and while most Berkshire County school districts will be on break for the holiday beginning this Wednesday, November 25, one school district is shutting down its schools one day earlier.

One Berkshire County School District Will Be Closed on Tuesday, November 24

According to a voicemail that we received from Brenda Bianco, Executive Director to the Superintendent at Lee Public Schools, the district is closed on Tuesday, November 24, with sickness being the primary reason. Below is what Bianco stated in the message.

Due to a significant number of student and staff absences related to influenza, COVID-19, and strep throat, Lee Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, November 24, Happy Thanksgiving. Thank You.

READ MORE: Moose Spotted in The Southern Berkshires But The Population Continues to Decline

This Information Serves as a Good Reminder to Take Care of Yourself

This serves as a good reminder that, if you haven't already, now is the time to get your COVID-19 vaccination and flu shots. I hope you stay healthy and have a wonderful Thanksgiving.

CONTINUE READING: Since Thanksgiving is just days away, we thought you may enjoy these fun food lists. They may even give you some unique ideas for the holiday. Let's eat.

LOOK: Do You Know the Signature Dish in Each State? Stacker compiled a list of the signature dishes in each U.S. state, consulting local newspapers, histories, and recipe collections. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once. Gallery Credit: Stacker

READ ON: Oh, the memories. How many of these items did you have when you were a kid? Which ones were your favorites?