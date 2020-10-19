Early Voting In Great Barrington Is Underway

The 2020 Presidential Election is set for November 3rd but many people are not waiting until the actual Election Day to let their voices be heard as early voting has commenced in the town of Great Barrington. If you are already a registered voter, you can take advantage of this option by casting your ballot at The Town Clerk's office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 and 4 pm and on Saturday, October 24th from 2 to 4 pm. You can also take advantage of Sunday hours on October 25th from 10 am until 12 noon.

If you prefer voting by mail, keep in mind that absentee ballots MUST be postmarked to The Town Clerk's office by no later than 5 pm, Wednesday, October 28th. You still have time to apply for a ballot by downloading an early Vote By Mail application by logging on here OR call (413) 528-1619, extension 3. You can also fax your submission to (413) 528-1026 OR e-mail:jmessina@townofgb.org

You may also apply to Vote By mail IN PERSON to The Town Clerk's office until 12 noon on Monday, November 2nd. ALL completed ballots MUST be returned by Tuesday, Election Day, November 3rd to The Town Clerk's office by 4pm OR in the Clerk's drop box located in front of Town Hall located at 334 Main Street in Great Barrington.

For those who want to vote on the designated day (Tuesday, November 3rd) the polls will be open from 7 am to 8 pm at The Great Barrington Fire Department (Precinct A, C and D) AND The Housatonic Community Center (Precinct B).

Keep in mind, October 24th is the LAST day to register to vote in the upcoming 2020 Election. Registration can take place on-line OR in person at The Town Clerk's office as applications will be accepted between the hours of 2 and 4 pm plus an extra hour is available to complete this required task at hand from 7 to 8 pm.

REMEMBER: Get out and VOTE on November 3rd!

