Deadliest Creature on Earth is Now Thriving in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is now fully immersed in the season of having to deal with the deadliest creature on Earth. It doesn't matter if you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts and beyond, this little pest is going to be a pain in the you know where over the next few months.

I recently had some trees removed from my backyard, and since then, I have been going out on non-rainy days to water down the spots where the trees were, as those areas now have soil, grass seed, and straw for grass to grow. The new grass is coming in nicely, and I am pleased with the progress so far.

I try to get out and water the grass twice a day, but I always do it at least once per day in the evening hours. During those hours, I'm probably only out there with the hose for 10-15 minutes, but let me tell you, during that short period of time, I feel like I am being eaten alive. The mosquito activity is just crazy.

Mosquitos are Being Called the World's "Deadliest Animal"

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls mosquitoes the "World's Deadliest Animal." This is according to an article by Pfizer, which states that mosquitoes cause more than 700,000 deaths per year and their bite can cause at least six potentially deadly diseases, including Malaria, West Nile Virus, Dengue, Zika, Yellow Fever, and Chikungunya. These six diseases can cause many symptoms and physical ailments, including the sensation of bones breaking, shriveled-up bodies, inflammation of the brain, fevers, aches, restriction of organ function, and even death. We have included a video from Discovery U.K. that breaks down these diseases.

Folks in Massachusetts will have to deal with mosquitoes through fall or the first hard frost. In the meantime, make sure you are covered up when you are outside and you're using bug repellent with DEET. With summer not even officially here, those bloodsuckers aren't going away anytime soon.

