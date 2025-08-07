As summer progresses and we spend more time outdoors, we must be mindful of various diseases and viruses that are prevalent, particularly those transmitted by ticks and mosquitoes. A potentially hazardous disease is currently spreading throughout parts of Massachusetts.

EEE is Making the Rounds in Parts of Massachusetts

According to various media reports, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is spreading throughout southeastern Massachusetts, including Bridgewater, Raynham, and Halifax, between July 22 and August 4.

What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis?

Eastern Equine Encephalitis is caused by a virus spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. While the disease is rare, it's serious. According to the CDC, approximately 30% of people who develop severe eastern equine encephalitis die, and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems. Symptoms of eastern equine encephalitis can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness.

Peak Months for EEE Risk are Here in Massachusetts

The EEE threat peaks in August and September, so you must protect yourself from mosquito bites. This includes avoiding outdoor activity during mosquito times, which are from dusk to dawn, covering yourself with long sleeves and long pants, tucking your pants into your socks, and using repellent with DEET.

Prevention Practices are Key and Will Reduce the Risk of Catching Other Diseases and Viruses

By practicing these prevention tips, you'll also protect yourself from some of the other diseases and viruses that ticks and mosquitoes carry. Another thing you can do to prevent mosquito bites is to mosquito-proof your home, which you can learn more about by going here.

