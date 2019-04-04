Eat Pasta While Supporting A Local Group

A pasta dinner to benefit Boy Scout Troop 23, will take place on Apr. 11 between 5:00 -7:00 PM at St. Peter’s Youth Center in Great Barrington. The cost is $10.

About Boy Scout Troop 23

Boy Scout Troop 23 offers a year-round outdoor-based program designed to offer and encourage effective character, citizenship, and fitness training for boys age 11-17. Boy Scout Meetings are held every Wednesday Evening at 7:00 pm at the St. Peters Center on the corner of Cottage and East Streets in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. They invite boys ages 11 through 17 to come by on a Wednesday night and see what Troop 23 is about. Scoutmaster Chris Sweet leads a dedicated group of assistants that provide guidance to the youth leadership of the Troop.