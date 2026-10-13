Newer Pizza Place in the Berkshires Has Giant Slices & Decent Prices (photo)

When it comes to pizza, I'm all in. Good or bad, there aren't too many pizza places or brands that I've tried that I couldn't finish. In fact, I can't think of any because, at the end of the day, even the worst pizza is still pizza.

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I'm regularly interested in trying new pizza places when they open up in Berkshire County. Sure, I have some of my standard favorites, but when something new comes along, I, like most people, want to try it out, especially pizza.

Newer Pizza Place in Pittsfield Piqued My Interest After Seeing It a Few Times

One pizza place that has been open for about six months that I would keep seeing when I would shop at Stop and Shop on Dan Fox Drive in Pittsfield is Ebo's Pizzeria. I would see it there in the plaza and think to myself, "I need to try their pizza sometime." I finally got around to it recently, and it turned out to be a treat.

It Was a Basic Order But Quite Satisfying

I kept my order simple. I ordered a large pizza (half cheese, half sausage) and was actually surprised that it only cost around $20. As you know, nowadays food prices are skyrocketing, and it's difficult to get a large cheese pizza for around $20. I've had to pay more than that at some places, and when I did, my wallet would cry out, "put me away."

The Slices are Gigantic

Not only is the pizza reasonably priced, but the slices are gigantic at Ebo's. Look at the photo below. This is a pic of the pizza I ordered. The sauce was great...not too spicy but not too sweet. The cheese had a good texture, and the sausage was absolutely delicious. Plus, the pizza didn't feel or taste like it came out of a grease pit. It checked all of my boxes and then some.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Berkshire Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Berkshire Ebo's Giant slices from Ebo's Pizzeria

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Conclusion

Next time I order from Ebo's, I'm going to explore the menu a little deeper, but as far as the pizza is concerned, Ebo's is good value for your money. You won't be disappointed.

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker