Edwin A. Jaffe Award Winner Announced

Great Barrington, Mass – It is with great excitement that Berkshire South Regional Community Center (BSRCC) announces Bobbie Hallig as this year’s Edwin A. Jaffe Award winner and Gala honoree. Hallig will be presented with the award on Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Gala attendees will enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a raffle, dinner then a live auction benefiting Youth Programming.

The Edwin A. Jaffe Award, honors an individual or group exhibiting an extraordinary commitment to building community and common purpose within the Berkshires. “Bobbie Hallig is a wonderful choice for this designation,” said Jenise Lucey, executive director of BSRCC. “Her many years of service on Berkshire boards – the Children’s Health Program (now CHP), Berkshire Theatre Group, The Nature Conservancy, Berkshire Natural Resources Council, the Rudolf Steiner School, the Mahaiwe Center for the Performing Arts, and Green Berkshires, among others – are highly commendable. We are honored to offer her this token of appreciation not just from Berkshire South, but from all the citizens across the county.”

For 50 years, Hallig has served as an officer of the Christ Church of Mt. Washington. She is currently an active trustee with Edith Wharton’s The Mount where she is co-chairing a campaign to secure an endowment for the organization.

In 1966, she founded International Television Trading Corporation with her husband Klaus Hallig, who she met when she was an air hostess for TWA. The corporation produced the Leonard Bernstein birthday at Tanglewood and had an exclusive 21-year film contract with him, during which they won two Emmys for Bernstein shows for the Great Performances series.

