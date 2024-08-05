Rare but Serious Disease is Now Moderate to High in Some Massachusetts Towns

It's no wonder mosquitos have been dubbed the Deadliest Animal on Earth. These insects cause a number of diseases, some more serious than others and the pests are something that many of us have to deal with which is no different in Massachusetts. As a matter of fact, two Massachusetts towns now have a high EEE (Eastern Equine Encephalitis) risk while many others have detected the illness in their area.

Which Massachusetts Towns are at High Risk for EEE?

Carver and Middleborough are the two towns that are at high risk of EEE while Bridgewater, Lakeville, and Rochester are at a moderate risk level for EEE according to several internet sources.

What is EEE and How is it Caused? What are the Symptoms?

As defined by the CDC, Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms of eastern equine encephalitis can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness. There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat eastern equine encephalitis.

How Can I Protect Myself from EEE?

Protection is key in preventing yourself from being infected by EEE. You'll want to keep yourself covered up as much as possible when spending time outdoors. Make sure you use insect repellent with DEET, avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn, and keep your doors and windows closed tight when you are indoors to prevent mosquitoes from entering your living area.

EEE Has Been Detected in Several Massachusetts Area This Year

Other Massachusetts areas that have had EEE Detected in Mosquitoes this year (though their risk levels are lower than the previously mentioned towns) include:

Abbington

Amesbury

Bridgewater

Groveland

Halifax

Haverhill

Kingston

Lakeville

Merrimac

Middleborough

Newburyport

Plymouth

Plympton

Salisbury

Wareham

West Newbury

Whitman

