EFORALL Berkshire County Awards Prizes For Fall Program

EforAll Berkshire County celebrated the culmination of 12-weeks of business training for its 2020 Fall Accelerator Program in a lively virtual event and awarded multiple cash prizes to participants.

Here's more from the EforAll Press Release:

12 individuals representing 11 local businesses participated virtually in classroom learning with specialists and working weekly with their volunteer mentors. (EforAll’s next Accelerator cohort will begin in March 2021, also virtually)

At the online event, Massachusetts State Senator Adam Hinds gave welcoming remarks and Lindsay Neathawk and Laurie Rock were the Class Speakers chosen by the cohort.

Cohort members Kiar Holland and Charlie Nadler of Laugh Dealers also surprised the group by demonstrating their “digital impersonation” technology with introductions by famous people---for instance, a pretend Steve Jobs was the Emcee.

The cohort also collaborated on a video celebrating their journey: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0IYtojDYPo&feature=em-share_video_user

Prizes were awarded as follows:

● Courtney Gilardi of Pittsfield--Daughter of Demeter---$500 for the Christina Hamilton Award.

● Liam Gorman of Pittsfield--CozQuest--$500

● Kristen Tool of Lanesborough---Heart & Soil---$1,200

● Charlie Nadler & Kiar Holland of North Adams---Laugh Dealers---$1,280

● Lindsay Neathawk of Williamstown--Neathawk Design/Outdoor Life Decor---$2,500

● Laurie Rock of Pittsfield--AST Scuba/Aquatic Roots--$2,500

The complete video of the Gala and Showcase event is available here: https://youtu.be/APjnPU69RjI

About EforAll

Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) is a nonprofit organization that partners with communities nationwide to help under-represented individuals successfully start and grow a business through intensive business training, mentorship and an extended professional support network. To date, EforAll alumni have launched more than 500 businesses and created more than 700 local jobs. Programs are available in both English and Spanish. EforAll is currently available in the following MA communities: Berkshire County, Cape Cod, Fall River/New Bedford, Worcester, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, and Roxbury as well as Longmont CO.

EforAll Berkshire County launched in September 2019 through a public-private collaboration. Founding sponsors include the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, 1Berkshire, the City of Pittsfield and the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Berkshire Bank, the Feigenbaum Foundation, Mill Town Capital, Jill and Niraj Shah, the Callahan Family Foundation and the Cooper Meadow Fund.