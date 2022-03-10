Have An Egg Allergy, Berkshire County? Avoid This, It’s On Recall

Be cautious, Berkshire County, of another food product being recalled. Especially if you suffer from an egg allergy. Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC announced a voluntary recall of one of their fine line of Bantam Bagels products due to an undeclared egg allergen.

As a public service to spread the word, the Food and Drug Administration released a media statement passing along the voluntary recall. The product in question is part of the Bantam Bagels stuffed bagels line.

Apparently one production lot of Bantam Bagels "The Classic"(plain bagels stuffed with plain cream cheese) line of mini stuffed bagels is being recalled because an incorrect item with an undeclared egg allergen was placed in the carton.

If you consume one of these products from this particular production lot and you suffer from an egg allergy, you could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The most common egg allergy reaction is skin inflammation or hives.

People with egg allergies often experience symptoms that are similar to hay fever, however, some reactions may be more severe such as vomiting and cramps to tightening of the chest and shortness of breath.

According to the FDA media statement, if you have purchased this product, be on the lookout for this:

All product affected have a best by date of May 27, 2023 which has been printed on the left side of the carton and the top of the bag.

The FDA and Damascus Bakery say that as of now, no illnesses have been reported that are related to this recall. No other products in the Bantam Bagels line or any other products from Damascus Bakery are affected.

If you have purchased the product described with the same best by date indicated, you are immediately recommended to properly dispose of the product immediately. You can also contact the company for a replacement coupon. For more details, please visit the Food and Drug Administration's website here.

