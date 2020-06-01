Egremont Country Club is Not a Golf Option This Summer

The Egremont Country Club has decided to close for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and the pending sale of the property in October to a buyer who will likely build a home there, according to one of the club's three owners.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Frank Mazzarelli, who also manages the club, said that restrictions on gatherings to curb the spread of the virus wipes out all the club's revenue sources for maintaining an 18-hole golf course on the 225-acre property.

