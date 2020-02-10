Egremont Man Found Guilty In Domestic Violence Case

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office received a guilty verdict against an Egremont man with a history of domestic violence on a single count of assault and battery on a household member.

A Southern Berkshire District Court jury found Javier Rosales, 51, guilty on the charge on Thursday. Rosales attacked his wife on August 17, 2019. Judge Paul Smyth scheduled sentencing for March.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

This is an example of how my office’s priority on domestic violence plays out in the justice system. The victim had the courage to come forward after years of abuse. We believe victims and work on their behalf to hold perpetrators accountable.

The victim reported multiple instances of verbal and physical abuse dating back to 2015.