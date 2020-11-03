Election Day: Polling Locations

Today is Election Day and there's no doubt that many Berkshire County residents opted to vote early and mail in their ballots. According to a story from the Berkshire News Network, tens of thousands of Voters in the Berkshires have voted early, including the just under 12,000 in the City of Pittsfield alone. Polling locations will be open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail ballots postmarked by today will be counted only if they’re received by elections officials by Nov. 6.

For the individuals that are opting to vote in person today, here is the list of polling locations that we have across Berkshire County (in alphabetical order):

Adams: Department of Public Works garage, 92 N. Summer Street

Alford: Town Hall, 5 Alford Center Road

Becket: Town Hall, 557 Main Street

Cheshire: Senior center, 119 School Street

Clarksburg: Senior center

Dalton: Community center, 400 Main Street

Egremont: Fire station, 175 Egremont Plain Road

Florida: Town office, 379 Mohawk Trail

Great Barrington:

Precincts A, C, D: Fire station, State Road

Precinct B (Housatonic): Community center, Main Street

Hancock: Hancock Elementary School, Route 43

Hinsdale: Town Hall, 39 South Street

Lanesborough: Town Hall, 83 N. Main Street

Lee: Crossway Village, 21 Crossway Street

Lenox: Town Hall, 6 Walker Street

Monterey: Town Hall, 435 Main Road

Mount Washington: Town Hall, 118 East Street

New Ashford: Town Hall, 188 Mallory Road

New Marlborough: Town Hall, 807 Mill River Southfield Road

North Adams: St. Elizabeth’s Parish Center, St. Anthony Drive (all wards)

Otis: Town Hall, 1 N. Main Street

Peru: Community center, 3 E. Main Road

Pittsfield:

- Ward 1, Precincts A/B: Reid Middle School, 950 North Street

- Ward 2, Precinct A: Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank Street

- Ward 2, Precinct B: Fire station, 9 Somerset Avenue

- Ward 3, Precinct A: Providence Court, 379 East Street

- Ward 3, Precinct B: Egremont Elementary School, 84 Egremont Avenue

- Ward 4, Precinct A: Herberg Middle School, 501 Pomeroy Avenue

- Ward 4, Precinct B: Williams Elementary School, 50 Bushey Road

- Ward 5, Precincts A/B: Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Avenue

- Ward 6, Precinct A: Columbus Arms, 65 Columbus Avenue

- Ward 6, Precinct B: Conte Community School, 200 W. Union Street

- Ward 7, Precinct A: Fire station, 54 Pecks Road

- Ward 7, Precinct B: Capeless Elementary School, 86 Brooks Avenue

Richmond: Town Hall, 1529 State Road

Sandisfield: Old Town Hall, 3 Silverbrook Road

Savoy: Senior center, 720 Main Road

Sheffield: Senior center, 25 Cook Road

Stockbridge: Town offices, 50 Main Street

Tyringham: Town Hall, 116 Main Road

Washington: Town Hall, 8 Summit Hill Road

West Stockbridge: Village School, 21 State Line Road

Williamstown: Elementary school, 115 Church Street

Windsor: Town Hall, 1890 Route 9

In addition, there are two ballot questions to consider. The first is a statewide referendum that would transform the way ballots are cast with the adoption of ranked choice voting. Voters are also weighing whether to expand the state's existing right to repair law.

Much to think about when voting today. Good luck, stay safe and Happy Election Day.