Election Day: Polling Locations
Today is Election Day and there's no doubt that many Berkshire County residents opted to vote early and mail in their ballots. According to a story from the Berkshire News Network, tens of thousands of Voters in the Berkshires have voted early, including the just under 12,000 in the City of Pittsfield alone. Polling locations will be open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail ballots postmarked by today will be counted only if they’re received by elections officials by Nov. 6.
For the individuals that are opting to vote in person today, here is the list of polling locations that we have across Berkshire County (in alphabetical order):
Adams: Department of Public Works garage, 92 N. Summer Street
Alford: Town Hall, 5 Alford Center Road
Becket: Town Hall, 557 Main Street
Cheshire: Senior center, 119 School Street
Clarksburg: Senior center
Dalton: Community center, 400 Main Street
Egremont: Fire station, 175 Egremont Plain Road
Florida: Town office, 379 Mohawk Trail
Great Barrington:
Precincts A, C, D: Fire station, State Road
Precinct B (Housatonic): Community center, Main Street
Hancock: Hancock Elementary School, Route 43
Hinsdale: Town Hall, 39 South Street
Lanesborough: Town Hall, 83 N. Main Street
Lee: Crossway Village, 21 Crossway Street
Lenox: Town Hall, 6 Walker Street
Monterey: Town Hall, 435 Main Road
Mount Washington: Town Hall, 118 East Street
New Ashford: Town Hall, 188 Mallory Road
New Marlborough: Town Hall, 807 Mill River Southfield Road
North Adams: St. Elizabeth’s Parish Center, St. Anthony Drive (all wards)
Otis: Town Hall, 1 N. Main Street
Peru: Community center, 3 E. Main Road
Pittsfield:
- Ward 1, Precincts A/B: Reid Middle School, 950 North Street
- Ward 2, Precinct A: Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank Street
- Ward 2, Precinct B: Fire station, 9 Somerset Avenue
- Ward 3, Precinct A: Providence Court, 379 East Street
- Ward 3, Precinct B: Egremont Elementary School, 84 Egremont Avenue
- Ward 4, Precinct A: Herberg Middle School, 501 Pomeroy Avenue
- Ward 4, Precinct B: Williams Elementary School, 50 Bushey Road
- Ward 5, Precincts A/B: Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Avenue
- Ward 6, Precinct A: Columbus Arms, 65 Columbus Avenue
- Ward 6, Precinct B: Conte Community School, 200 W. Union Street
- Ward 7, Precinct A: Fire station, 54 Pecks Road
- Ward 7, Precinct B: Capeless Elementary School, 86 Brooks Avenue
Richmond: Town Hall, 1529 State Road
Sandisfield: Old Town Hall, 3 Silverbrook Road
Savoy: Senior center, 720 Main Road
Sheffield: Senior center, 25 Cook Road
Stockbridge: Town offices, 50 Main Street
Tyringham: Town Hall, 116 Main Road
Washington: Town Hall, 8 Summit Hill Road
West Stockbridge: Village School, 21 State Line Road
Williamstown: Elementary school, 115 Church Street
Windsor: Town Hall, 1890 Route 9
In addition, there are two ballot questions to consider. The first is a statewide referendum that would transform the way ballots are cast with the adoption of ranked choice voting. Voters are also weighing whether to expand the state's existing right to repair law.
Much to think about when voting today. Good luck, stay safe and Happy Election Day.