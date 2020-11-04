Election Results From Neighboring New York

In neighboring New York State, last night's Election focused on a trio of Congressional races where the incumbents once again proved triumphant as they will represent their respected districts for another 2 years in Washington D.C. A key State Senate race was also determined early Tuesday evening.

We start with the 19th District which represents neighboring Columbia, Rensselear and Norther Dutchess counties. Democratic Congressman Antonio Delgado has won a second term as he defeated his Republican opponent Kyle van DeWater by a 56 to 43% margin. Libertarian and Green candidates, Victoria N. Alexander and Steve Greenfield each received only 1% of the vote.

Turning to the 20th District which serves the capital region's tri-cities, Albany, Schenectady and troy plus surrounding areas, incumbent Democrat Paul Tonko will begin his 8th term in office as he beat his Republican political newcomer opponent, Elizabeth Joy by a 56 to 43% margin.

North of Albany, the 21st District was closely watched nationwide as Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik beat her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb for the second straight time as Stefanik easily got 62% of the vote in a vicinity that represents a dozen upstate New York counties including the Adirondacks and parts of Saratoga and Washington counties in the capital district. Cobb conceded after only picking up 38% support. It is reported that both candidates spent a large amount of money to fund their respective campaigns.

A closely watched State Senate race in New York's 46th District was determined early on tuesday night as Republican Richard Amedure, a cousin of George Amedore will succeed him in Albany as he beat Democrat Michelle Hinchey by a 52 to 48% margin. Hinchey is the daughter of the late Maurice Hinchey, a well known Representative who served Greene and Ulster counties plus surrounding areas of The Empire State's Northern Catskills for decades. Ironically, she lost the election to Amedure on her birthday, November 3rd.

