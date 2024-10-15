Some Massachusetts Residents Will Breath a Sigh of Relief in 2025

Many Massachusetts folks continue to struggle as paying for everyday necessities and paying bills on time has been a burden over the past few years. As a matter of fact, the National Consumer Law Center revealed that 822,000 Massachusetts were at least 30 days behind on their gas and electric bills last spring. Whether it's Boston, Springfield, or the Berkshires as winter draws near and the cold weather creeps in, paying for heat is one of the main struggles for many in the Bay State, particularly low-income residents.

Help is on the Way for Some Low-Income Massachusetts Residents

There is good news coming for some low-income Massachusetts residents. According to WBUR, many of these residents living in National Grid's service area will soon get a big break on their electric bills. The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities recently approved a plan from the company to substantially overhaul its program that gives less affluent residents a discount on their monthly bills. The article stated the following:

Instead of offering a flat 32% discount to qualifying customers, National Grid will use a tiered structure that gives up to a 71% discount on monthly electric bills (see examples here)

The article also noted that qualifying customers will continue to receive the current discount until the new program goes into effect in “mid-2025.”

The Burden to be Reduced for Many in Massachusetts

This new program should take the burden off many of the low-income folks in Massachusetts who have been falling behind on their energy bills. Hopefully, this brings a little more joy to the upcoming holiday season. Nobody wants to spend time with their loved ones anguishing over how to pay their electric bill.

More Information and Further Reading

You can more details on the new program by checking out the original WBUR story and by going to National Grid.

