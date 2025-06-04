We definitely have it pretty good throughout all of Massachusetts when it comes to amazing local restaurants and eateries. And that includes every type of unique dish that gets served in the Bay State. So, when it comes to the absolute best Italian restaurants and eateries, who takes that title in Massachusetts?

The popular lifestyle publication '5 Reasons To Visit' has done some research to find the best Italian restaurant in every state. So, what could their research have uncovered as they named the spot where the best Italian restaurant in the Bay State resides?

Where is the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts?

As it turns out, you would have to make your way out east into Boston for that particular Italian restaurant. According to the research, the best Italian restaurant in Massachusetts even describes it perfectly in the name. The restaurant is known as Table Italian.

Just their mouthwatering pics from their socials is making this a must-try spot. Here's what '5 Reasons To Visit' had to say about this Italian joint and why it's the best Italian restaurant in Massachusetts:

Table Italian in Boston, Massachusetts, offers a culinary experience that celebrates the rich flavors of Italian cuisine. With a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, each dish is crafted to highlight traditional recipes while embracing modern culinary techniques. The inviting atmosphere, paired with attentive service, creates the perfect setting for both romantic dinners and lively gatherings. Dining at Table Italian not only satisfies your palate but also immerses you in the vibrant culture of Boston's dining scene.

If you're craving Italian when you're in or around the Boston area, this definitely seems like it deserves a visit. You can hit them up at 445 Hanover Street. Besides, it's the spot that's now known as the best Italian restaurant in Massachusetts!

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images