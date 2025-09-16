Massachusetts has an amazing selection of some pretty incredible steak joints that serve some great steaks. Sure, there are several varieties of dishes served in our state, with the most popular being seafood due to our location relative to the coast. But that doesn't mean great steakhouses don't exist here. And now, one of those happens to be a joint that has recently earned the title of the best steakhouse in Massachusetts.

The popular food publication, 'Love Food' released its pick for the best steakhouse in every state. It happens to be one of the more elite restaurants throughout the entire Bay State.

What Upscale Steak Joint is the Best Steakhouse in Massachusetts?

This particular steakhouse is out east in Boston. The atmosphere of this spot helps it to standout among all the other great steak joints in eastern Massachusetts. According to 'Love Food', the best steakhouse in Massachusetts is Grill 23 & Bar.

If it tastes as good as it looks, it's definitely tough to disagree with this pick. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about their pick for Massachusetts best steakhouse:

One of Boston's most famous steakhouses, Grill 23 & Bar's high ceilings, marble columns, and white-jacketed waiters all contribute to the restaurant's special occasion atmosphere. The wine list has won national awards, as has the exceptional menu – think authentic Japanese wagyu, 100-day aged prime rib-eye (a customer favorite), and classic sides with a modern twist.

It seems that even some other publications are fans of the spot. This steakhouse has no shortage of great steaks on their menu. And you know you can't go wrong with which one you choose given that this joint is the best steakhouse in all of Massachusetts