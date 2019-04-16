Emergency Medical Organizational Analysis Presentation in GB

The public is invited to a presentation of the Emergency Medical Service Organizational Analysis of the Southern Berkshire Region tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Great Barrington Fire Department on State Road. The Berkshire Edge.com reports that this is the final report of a project that is a collaborative community effort to address rural emergency medical services capacity.

In February 2018, leadership from the 12 towns of the Southern Berkshires along with local officials representing public safety, emergency medical services and Fairview Hospital, met with State Rep. Smitty Pignatelli to discuss the current state of EMS capabilities in Southern Berkshire County. Pignatelli, then, with the support of Sen. Adam Hinds, received state funding to conduct a review of the Southern Berkshire region’s EMS capabilities, challenges and opportunities.

