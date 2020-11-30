Employment Opportunities Available in GB

If you are in between jobs or are just in need of extra dough, The Town of Great Barrington has three employment opportunities available that may be a fit for you:

Van Drivers Wanted

The Town is seeking part-time van drivers to transport older adults and disabled citizens. The position is up to 19-hours per week, with a pay rate of $16.85. A standard Class D Driver's license, successful CORI check, and a clean driving record are required. Applicants will need to pass a pre-employment physical, which includes a drug and alcohol screening. All other training will be provided, including CPR/First Aid and MarTAP driver training. Applications are available on the Town's website. Please email your application and letter of interest to Amy Pulver, Office Administrator, at apulver@townofgb.org.

DPW Laborer

In addition, The Town is seeking a full-time Laborer in the Building and Grounds Division of the Department of Public Works. The typical work schedule will be Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm but can change seasonally depending on assignments. The pay rate is $24.47/hour after a successful 120-day probationary period. Benefits can begin on your first day. Regular work assignments may include janitorial, trash collection, mowing, building maintenance, carpentry, and painting but are subject to change.

Applications are available on the Town's website. Please email your cover letter, resume, and application to Amy Pulver, Office Administrator, at apulver@townofgb.org. The deadline for resumes is 3:30 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020. EOE

Part-Time Recording Clerk

The Town seeks a part-time Recording Clerk to attend various public board and committee meetings, take notes and transcribe into minutes. Currently, all public meetings are virtual. The position averages 4-12 hours per week, depending on the number of meetings. The rate of pay is $18.00 per hour with no benefits. Experience is not required, and training will be provided. Applicants should have strong communication, writing, and proofreading skills. Please email a letter of interest with qualifications to Amy Pulver at apulver@townofgb.org.