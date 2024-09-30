You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout Massachusetts. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower on the western side of the Bay State and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!

It is a pretty amazing concept that you can stay overnight at a house that looks like something straight out of a fairy tale. This Airbnb is located on the grounds of the Santarella Estate and Gardens in Tyringham, MA, on the south side of the Berkshires.

According to Mass Live, it was about 100 years ago when Sir Henry Hudson Kitson, a sculptor, helped to transform this structure into the storybook-themed getaway that it has evolved into today.

Joshua Williams and Shaun Mosely run the Gingerbread House Tower and they describe it perfectly in the Airbnb description as they mention what you will experience at this extraordinary spot:

Escape to this magical, newly renovated, off-beat stay part of Tyringham’s Gingerbread House located on the Santarella Estate in the Berkshires, Western Mass. This one-of-a-kind loft with tower bedchamber offers guests a fairytale experience. The open concept living space filled with plants brings the outdoors inside and offers ample room to relax. If looking for adventure, guests can spend the day escaping on the grounds, walking nearby trails, and exploring the many nearby Berkshire towns.

The Gingerbread House Tower also sits on four acres that include some amazing gardens, a pond, a wooded area, and a running brook. It's available for up to four guests and is currently going on Airbnb for $291 per night. When you see the property, you can definitely see that it's well worth it. Have a look for yourself!...

