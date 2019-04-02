Enjoy A Delicious Meal and Support A Worthy Cause
Once again, Crissey Farm at 426 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington will dish up delicious slices of lasagna to benefit the homeless cats at Purradise and Berkshire Humane Society. On Apr. 4, please join the Purradise gang for meat and veggie lasagna, salad, bread and a cash bar, as well as select and 50/50 raffles. It’s a family friendly event in a beautiful venue for a wonderful cause!
Crissey Farm is located at 426 Stockbridge Rd., Great Barrington. Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m with an early bird special from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Tickets:
$14 for Adults
$7 for Kids under 12
$12 for the Early Bird Special (5-5:30pm)
(information and article image taken from the Berkshire Humane Society/Purradise website)