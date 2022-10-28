Enjoy Haddad Nissan’s Trunk Or Treat On Saturday!
Halloween is coming up on Monday and kids are pre-trick-or-treating! Trunk or Treats at schools, downtown Pittsfield, local businesses, etc.
Our friends at the Haddad Dealerships wanted to let you know about Saturday's Trunk or Treat at Haddad Nissan at 25 W. Housatonic St. in Pittsfield, from 1-4 p.m.
Join us on October 29th for our 1st Annual Trunk or Treat Event!
We will have trick or treating.
Our sales team will be decking out trunks for you to vote on and we will have a costume contest for attendees!
Costume Contest:
Scariest
Funniest
& Most Creative
Scariest
Funniest
& Most Creative
Join us for food and lots of fun!
This is a FREE event!
This is a FREE event!
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.
Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.