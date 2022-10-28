Enjoy Haddad Nissan’s Trunk Or Treat On Saturday!

Halloween is coming up on Monday and kids are pre-trick-or-treating! Trunk or Treats at schools, downtown Pittsfield, local businesses, etc.

Our friends at the Haddad Dealerships wanted to let you know about Saturday's Trunk or Treat at Haddad Nissan at 25 W. Housatonic St. in Pittsfield, from 1-4 p.m.

Join us on October 29th for our 1st Annual Trunk or Treat Event!

We will have trick or treating.

Our sales team will be decking out trunks for you to vote on and we will have a costume contest for attendees!

Costume Contest:

Scariest

Funniest

& Most Creative

Join us for food and lots of fun!

This is a FREE event!