Enjoy Three Free Outdoor Trailside Concerts

LENOX, Mass.—Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary announces three free early-evening Outdoor Trailside Concerts for all ages. Bring a picnic, a blanket and chairs and invite your family and friends to relax on their lawn on a warm summer evening and enjoy the music. The lawn opens at 5:00pm and the musicians play from 6pm to 8pm.

On Friday, July 12, the Picky B’s, featuring Chris Merenda on banjo and vocals and Rob Sanzone on guitar and mandolin with other all-star musicians, will perform. The New England bluegrass band covers everything from old-time traditionals to modern pop to classic rock n' roll, along with original tunes.

Wednesday, July 31, features Billy Keane and Tory Hanna of Whiskey Treaty Roadshow. These very talented and popular singer-songwriters represent the very best in Americana, rock, and roots-folk music.

Saturday, August 20, the Amy Ryan Band performs. Their music melds Amy's country blues mojo, and guitarist Richard Green’s urban blues and rock sensibilities. Bassist Sean Allison, drummer Al Bauman, and keyboard player Ed Stein round out the band. Their blues repertoire includes band adaptations of Amy's original solo tunes, band originals and select covers.

Throughout each evening, the Lenox Volunteer Fire Department will sell food and soft drinks. Big Elm Brewing will sell beer with 50% of sales donated to the Berkshire Wildlife Sanctuaries. No outside alcohol is permitted.

Volunteers are needed for parking, registration desk, food support and recycling assistance. To help, send an email to berkshiretrails@massaudubon.org.

The concerts are free but you must register online by going here or call 413-637-0320. In the event of rain, the concert will move into the barn and the first 80 people registered will get indoor seating. Please leave your pets at home.

