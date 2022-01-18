Enrollment Deadline For ACA Health Insurance Is Sunday In Massachusetts

With Health insurance being mandatory in Massachusetts, many state residents are facing an important deadline this Sunday. The deadline for enrollment in state-subsidized ACA health insurance plans is Jan. 23rd. There is some good news though if you are one of the many that are in this position. The Community Health Program enrollment team is available to assist you.

Open enrollment will not be extended...

According to CHP, unlike in previous years, the Open Enrollment period will not be extended this year in Massachusetts. However, federal Covid-19 relief funding is in place to provide qualified applicants with additional monthly premium assistance.

It's not too late...

William Cruz, who heads up the CHP insurance enrollment team, said his staff is booking appointments to help people who need to sign up for ACA plans for the first time, and others who want to review their existing ACA plans.

We want people to make sure that they can get new insurance if they need it, and to keep the insurance they already have. ~ Cruz.

Get our free mobile app

Year-round support is available...

Community Health Program says that the Open Enrollment team is also available for a wide range of insurance help and support throughout the year -- and not just during the annual Open Enrollment period.

Health insurance is mandatory for Massachusetts residents, and the Massachusetts Health Connector program connects residents with plans serving their geographical region.

Community Health Programs is based in Great Barrington. Learn more HERE

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.