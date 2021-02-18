Numerous Massachusetts State Police, Chicopee Police, and state Environmental Police units today returned the Connecticut and Chicopee Rivers and the areas along their banks to continue the search for missing 11-year-old boy Aiden Blanchard.

Search teams were comprised of the State Police Marine Unit and boats from the Chicopee and Environmental Police, along with the State Police Dive Team, K9 Unit, Drone Unit, and Air Wing.

Today’s search did not locate any evidence related to Aiden’s disappearance. The operation remains focused on locating Aiden, or any evidence showing his direction of travel or whereabouts

Aiden was last seen Friday, February 5, 2021 at approximately 11:30 a.m. as he was walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road, and was believed to be heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River. Aiden is 5’ tall, 100 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.