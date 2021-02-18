Environmental Police Join Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy
Numerous Massachusetts State Police, Chicopee Police, and state Environmental Police units today returned the Connecticut and Chicopee Rivers and the areas along their banks to continue the search for missing 11-year-old boy Aiden Blanchard.
Search teams were comprised of the State Police Marine Unit and boats from the Chicopee and Environmental Police, along with the State Police Dive Team, K9 Unit, Drone Unit, and Air Wing.
Today’s search did not locate any evidence related to Aiden’s disappearance. The operation remains focused on locating Aiden, or any evidence showing his direction of travel or whereabouts
Aiden was last seen Friday, February 5, 2021 at approximately 11:30 a.m. as he was walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road, and was believed to be heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River. Aiden is 5’ tall, 100 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.
Get our free mobile app
Local police, Massachusetts State Police, and Environmental Police have previously searched the Connecticut and Chicopee Rivers and the surrounding land on numerous days using officers, K9s, divers, boats, drones, and the MSP Air Wing.
All evidence known thus far suggests Aiden was alone and near the river when he went missing. Aiden was last known to be in the area of the Medina Street boat ramp. Based on the information currently known to detectives, no foul play is suspected at this time. All leads continue to be investigated by Chicopee Police detectives and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has created a missing person poster for Aiden. Anyone who has information that may help locate Aiden, or who believes they may have seen him, should immediately call 911, Chicopee Police at 413-594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.