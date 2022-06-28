Equipment Hassles Forced Delay Of North Street Line Painting

I know many of my fellow Berkshire County residents were mentally gearing up for the line painting that was supposed to happen on North Street recently as Pittsfield's 2022 Street Improvement Project rolls on.

It appears that equipment issues were the reason for the delay, according to the Mayor's Office and the City of Pittsfield. Now the line painting operations will take place this week. We've got to get it done before the Fourth of July Parade, right?

The road work will begin today, June 28, and continue throughout the week, hopefully ending by early Friday morning. Thanks to the City of Pittsfield, we've got a schedule on what exactly the line painting will entail and how it's all going to play out.

First off, the work is going to begin in the Park Square area of North Street and wind down North toward Berkshire Medical Center as the week continues. Line painting will also include parking spaces, bicycle lanes, and stencil symbols.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the painting will occur at night so a parking restriction is in effect throughout the duration of the work which should conclude Friday morning, July 1st.

The parking restriction begins every evening at 8 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m. the following morning until the work is completed. Obviously, Mother Nature may play a factor in the scheduled work, so that is subject to change. The city thanks you in advance for your patience during this time.

