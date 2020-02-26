Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Esther Quinn Award.

There are several awards given in the Berkshires that recognize volunteerism and the people that do great things for our local Berkshire Communities. This is one of the more prestigious ones, in my opinion. That is evident by the list of former winners including the two pictured in this article’s featured photo. Shown are 2014 winner John Bissell (left), and 2018 winner Christina Wynn (right). Shown center is 1Berkshire Board Member Danielle Gonzalez.

1Berkshire is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Esther Quinn Award, in memory of Esther Quinn, who was dedicated to volunteerism and worked to make our community a better place. The award, which is now in its 21st year, is going to be presented on Wednesday, April 29th, as part of the 1Berkshire Salutes Community event at Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield.

According to 1Berkshire: Award candidates should be members of the Berkshire community, who have been involved in several volunteer efforts, making personal volunteer contributions with both empathy and enthusiasm, with the goal of strengthening the Berkshires.

Nominations are open. Do you know someone who is deserving? Nominations will close at 11:59 PM on Friday, March 6th, 2020.

