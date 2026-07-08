‘Even It Up’ Was Cancelled at Sounds of Summer but You Can See Them Locally This Weekend

Sounds of Summer, the family-friendly and free concert series at the Great Barrington VFW on Tuesday evenings in July and August, will now officially get kicked off on July 14 when Whiskey City takes the outside stage.

You can't control Mother Nature, and that was the case on Tuesday, July 7. With an all-day soaking rain, our first Sounds of Summer concert of the season that would have featured the 80s multi-genre party band Even It Up was cancelled. I can't remember the last time our first concert of the season was rained out. It probably has happened more recently than I can remember, but it's always a bummer when your first concert to kick off the season is a washout.

Obviously, the band members from Even It Up were bummed out, as they were really looking forward to performing at the outdoor concert series. There were a few comments on our Facebook page about Even It Up and where and when the band was playing.

The good news is that Even It Up is playing locally in Berkshire County this weekend and there's no cover charge. In an interview I conducted on Tuesday with drummer Joe Ciliberti, he discussed where you can see the band in the near future. Here's what Joe had to say:

Coming up this Friday (7/10), we are at the Knox Trail Inn in East Otis. They're kicking off their big weekend for the race that they have up there on Saturday. So, we'll be playing the Knox Trail, Friday at 8 pm, and there's no cover. I would definitely suggest making reservations because it gets packed pretty quickly. Then on July 18 we are playing the Tolland Steak Bake. This is our third year playing it now.

In addition, Even It Up will perform at Live on the Lake at Onota Lake in Pittsfield on July 29.

You can check out the Even It Up summer schedule by going here.

You can check out the Sounds of Summer 2026 band schedule by going here.

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