Ever Had a Really Bad Ice Cream Headache? Here’s What to Do!

So you're out with the family at your favorite local ice cream shop or creamery. You haven't had a delicious chocolate milkshake (let's just say that's your favorite) in a long, long time. You can't wait. It's really going to be yummy. You finally get it in your hands and without thinking about it you just go for it. You take the biggest, fastest, slurp of milkshake possible, and... ICE CREAM HEADACHE!!!

What do you do now? You could just grin and bear it and wait for it to pass, but sometimes they seem to last forever. And as you know, they can be very painful. What are your options? There aren't too many, but if you are lucky, one of the few possible quick cures that exist will work for you.

There are five possible remedies for an ice cream headache, according to Insider.com, that you can try the next time you have one. I'm not sure I buy all of them, but you can bet I will give them a try the next time I get one. Here they are:

1. Pressing your tongue against the roof of your mouth for 10 seconds. This will supposedly warm the roof of your mouth, and thereby ease the discomfort by sending a message to your nerves to stop constricting.

2. Taking a drink of something warm. Of course, there isn't always something warm around to drink, but if there is something nearby, it will act similar to the tongue press technique, and sufficiently warm the roof of your mouth.

3. Sucking on your thumb. You may look a little silly, but if the pain is intense enough, you probably won't care. Again, similar to the tongue maneuver, your thumb will warm the roof of your mouth and the sucking motion should also help decrease the pain.

4. Covering your mouth with your hands and breathing in and out quickly. This will trap the warm breath in your mouth, and should effectively increase the temperature in your mouth.

5. Hold the liquid from the ice cream or milkshake in your mouth for a few seconds. This one is more of a preventative, but if you can cut that dreaded brain freeze off at the pass, it may be well worth your time.

All of these remedies seem like they are worth trying to me. It sure beats holding your head and waiting for the pain to pass.

