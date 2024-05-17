I always get a tremendous kick when I find out one of my favorite celebs is from Massachusetts, don't you? I can't explain it. I just think it's very cool. I almost get the feeling that I'm somehow closer to these people because their hometowns are in my state, you know?

Plus, having that knowledge of where your favorite actor, actress, or comedian hails from is awesome trivia to tell your friends at parties and get-togethers. Recently, BetMassachusetts.com took the time to find out which celebrities raised in the Commonwealth were the most popular.

They accomplished this epic feat by utilizing data from AhRefs.com, Keywords Explorer, and Google Trends to see who were the most searched Massachusetts celebrities over the past year. I'm happy to say that even a Pittsfield-born celebrity made the list!

By the way, for BetMassachusetts.com's research, a Massachusetts celebrity was defined as a living individual who resided for more than 10 years in Massachusetts during their formative childhood and teenage years.

Who Are The 15 Most Well-Known Massachusetts Celebrities?

According to BetMassachusetts.com:

"Gifted" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

Chris Evans - I have to admit that this one surprised me. Don't get me wrong, Evans (who's probably most well-known for portraying Captain America in the MCU) is very popular, I just thought someone else would take the top spot. By the way, Chris calls Boston home.

"The Way Back" Q&A Screening With Ben Affleck And Co-Stars In Atlanta, GA Getty Images for Warner Bros. loading...

Ben Affleck - Even though I like Affleck's (who's from Cambridge) acting, I think I like him more for his directing. Both Gone Baby Gone and The Town are favorites of mine!

CinemaCon 2017 - The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought To You By The Coca-Cola Company Alberto E. Rodriguez loading...

John Cena - This wrestler/actor hails from beautiful West Newbury and most recently showed his comic talents (not to mention almost everything else) on the Academy Awards telecast!

Actor Garrett Morris Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Getty Images loading...

Jennifer Coolidge - This wonderful actress is probably best known for playing Stiffler's mom in the American Pie movies but she was also terrific in Best In Show and both Legally Blonde movies. Jennifer was born in Boston.

LPGA Announcement Getty Images loading...

Mark Wahlberg - I thought Mark would have been higher on the list but coming in at #5 is no slap in the face. Mark grew up on the mean streets of Boston. Remember Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch? "Good Vibrations"!

2017 Toronto International Film Festival - "Downsizing" Press Conference Getty Images loading...

Matt Damon - Another actor who hails from Cambridge (just like his buddy Ben Affleck), Damon appeared in several great movies such as The Talented Mr. Ripley, Rounders, Saving Private Ryan, and of course, Good Will Hunting before he hit his stride playing Jason Bourne.

"A Quiet Place Part II" World Premiere Getty Images loading...

John Krasinski - Another Boston-born actor, John initially rose to fame through the TV show, The Office and continues to work hard on the small(er) screen as the title character of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. He's also an acclaimed director (A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, and the upcoming Imaginary Friends).

The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet Getty Images for Turner loading...

Steve Carrell - Steve's hometown is Acton, Massachusetts. Like fellow actor John Krasinski, Steve also appeared on television's The Office. Steve has appeared in many funny comedies and he's also done some amazing dramatic work. He's also the voice of Felonius Gru in the Despicable Me movies.

Spotlight: Meghan Trainor Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Meghan Trainor - Singer/Musician Meghan ("All About That Bass", "Made You Look") hails from Nantucket

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Elizabeth Banks - This lovely actress (and underrated comedienne) is probably best known for The Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect franchises, but I think I first saw her in Wet Hot American Summer (with another unknown at the time, Bradley Cooper). Banks hails from the bustling burg of Pittsfield!

"Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival Getty Images loading...

Uma Thurman - Probably best known for a couple of roles in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill movies and, of course, Pulp Fiction, Boston-born Uma was also terrific in Dangerous Liaisons.

Netflix's "Russian Doll" FYSEE Special Event Photocall Getty Images loading...

Amy Poehler - One very funny lady. Amy was born in Newton but grew up in nearby Burlington, Massachusetts. She's best known for being a former Saturday Night Live cast member as well as acting on television's Parks and Recreation.

Apple TV+ "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Q+A Panel at CCXP23 Apple TV+ via Getty Images loading...

Kurt Russell - Kurt is one of my all-time favorite actors. Just love this guy. Escape From New York. Overboard. Breakdown. Tombstone. The Thing. Big Trouble in Little China. Tequila Sunrise. The list goes on...Kurt's hometown is Springfield.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Mindy Kaling - Mindy is another The Office alum who hails from Massachusetts (Cambridge). She is also the main creative force behind The Mindy Project.

FX's "Fargo" Year 5 Premiere - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Joe Keery - Joe was born in my late Mom's hometown of Newburyport (Yankee Homecoming!). He's probably best known for his role on Stranger Things as well as the fifth season of TV's Fargo.

There you have it. The 15 Most Well-Known Massachusetts Celebrities. Check out BetMassachusetts.com's website here for more.

